Last month, the Plaindealer officially hired Denise Gonzalez to its administrative and sales support team.

Gonzalez has held numerous jobs in the past. Anything from selling cars, to laying down asphalt and working as a microbiologist at a lab.

This position also allows Gonzalez to be around her two children more often.

"I get to be in town and I love that," said Gonzalez. "I'm here, I'm with my kids and I can drop them off when I need to. I just felt like this was perfect for me."

Gonzalez has big goals not only for herself but for the Plaindealer as well.

"Honestly I would love to help this newspaper be something bigger. I see so much potential here. I feel like with more strategic planning and a different view it can grow."

Gonzalez has been with the Plaindealer for about three weeks and is already settling in.

Gonzalez is turning personal tragedy into an opportunity to teach her kids, as well as herself, to make the most out of each day.

Three years ago, Gonzalez lost a child, changing her world view. Gonzalez now spends a lot of her time with her kids, showing them all of life's offerings.

"Since then I've looked at life completely different. It's been a complete transformation and I want to instill that in my children. Yes, you can have all the money in the world but none of that is going to compare to all of life's experiences. I want my kids to experience what living is like."

Following the tragedy, the St. James community rallied around Gonzalez and her family. Now, Gonzalez tries to be active within her community along with her two children.

"The whole community helped. I had a GoFundMe for my son and a lot of people donated from around the area. I want to give back to them in some way."

Gonzalez is a graduate of St. James and briefly moved to Texas before coming back to the St. James area.

"I feel like there's a reason why I'm here. There's a reason why I've been put here to help with sales. It's not so much selling ads but connecting people to one another."