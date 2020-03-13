Brost Chevrolet in Crookston will be hosting an adoption event at their dealership on March 18 from 12-3pm where adoptable animals from the Polk County Humane Society and Circle of Friends Animal Shelter of Grand Forks will be on site for people to meet.

Attendees will also have the chance to win a free oil change. To be eligible, purchase a gift card from Hugo’s, Hardware Hank, Petco, or PetSmart and bring it to the dealership as a donation any time now through March 18. You do not need to be present to win and there is no limit to how many items you can donate.

Every donation will be an entry into the drawing, plus Amazon wish lists for both animal shelters are posted on the Brost Chevrolet’s Facebook event page.

Items to donate include canned dog food, dry kitten or cat food, non-clumping cat litter, and garbage bags.

“We have been wanting to do something like this for a few years now and after going through the adoption process at our own home, we know now how important it is to be there for the people running these organizations and for the animals,” said Dave Brost, General Manager of Brost Chevrolet.