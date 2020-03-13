An updated release from the Villa St. Vincent and The SUMMIT of Crookston:

Villa St. Vincent/The SUMMIT, Crookston, is actively taking precautionary steps to prevent Coronavirus (COVID-19) in our setting. Much about the virus is still unknown, but we do know that the populations we serve – older persons with underlying medical conditions – are at greater risk for the most serious forms of infection associated with this new disease.

“The health and wellness of our residents, tenants and the caregiving team, who support them, is our number one priority,” said Judy Hulst, Executive Director, “We are staying abreast of the latest information from the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and we are working with state and local public health and emergency preparedness officials to strengthen our preparation for a possible outbreak of Coronavirus.”

Based upon revised recommendations of the CDC, Villa St. Vincent/The SUMMIT is limiting visitors into the campus to combat the spread of the disease and to protect the health and welfare of our residents, tenants and caregiving team.

“We encourage loved ones to communicate with our residents and tenants in ways, other than in-person visits, such as video chat, telephone or social media,” said Hulst. “These precautions are vital to helping us avoid and minimize the possible spread of this virus. We are also committed to staying in contact with family members to update them on any news, emerging issues or changes in our regular operations."

Villa St. Vincent/The SUMMIT is educating our care giving team, residents, tenants and families on symptom awareness for COVID-19 and infection control best practices and has clear protocols for care giving team members to stay home and not come to work if they are ill or symptomatic.

Detailed and specific plans are already in place for a wide range of emergencies and are being updated and evaluated as new information becomes available, and we are working closely with other health care providers in our community to help ensure the health and safety of all.

As we navigate this challenge, we remain focused on providing exceptional care and services for our residents and tenants.

For questions, please call the nurse managers and or social workers at their direct numbers...or call the main line, 218-281-3424. Additional updates can be obtained on a hotline. That number is: 218-275-4138.