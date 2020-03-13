This year the Wabasso High School theater department will be bringing something Extra! Extra! special to the stage.

Shifting gears from fairy tales and fiction, students will be bringing life to a 120-year-old history with their production of “Newsies.”

Inspired by the Newspaper Strike of 1899, "Newsies" tells the story of boys and girls who banded together to fight for their rights as workers against the powerful publishers, Joseph Pulitzer of the New York World and William Randolph Hearst of The New York Journal.

While it has been more than a century in the making, the story of the New York Newsies’ struggle and triumph has made its way from the headlines to the Great White Way and beyond.

The Wabasso High School theater department will be holding its spring production of “Newsies” March 13, 14 and 15 at the WHS auditorium. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the 7 p.m. showtime.

Admission is $7 per adult and $5 per student.

– Photo courtesy of Tara Morin