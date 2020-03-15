The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has scheduled a series of spring open houses at locations throughout the state to invite public conversation with local wildlife managers about deer and deer management.

Open house attendees can discuss their general concerns about deer and learn about last year’s harvest data for their individual deer permit area. They also can ask about chronic wasting disease.

“The input provided from these open houses helps inform the deer season regulations for the upcoming fall and is a good opportunity for the local wildlife managers to meet the public they serve,” said Dave Trauba, south regional wildlife manager. “The feedback from people who participated in past open houses has been valuable and we anticipate another round of good conversation and information sharing.”

Southern Minnesota open house details:

Marshall: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, Marshall Area DNR Office, 1400 E. Lyon St.

New London: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Thursday, March 19, DNR Area Wildlife Office (Sibley State Park), 398 Sibley Park Road.

Slayton: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Thursday, March 19, Slayton Area DNR Office, 2611 Broadway Ave.

Watson: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, Lac qui Parle DNR Office, 14047 20th St. NW.

Wells: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, Wells Community Center, 189 2nd St. SE.

Windom: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Thursday, March 19, Windom Area DNR Office, 175 County Rd. 26.

Meeting location details for other areas in the state can be found online. A second series of open houses is being planned for August after season regulations are finalized.

The DNR began these local, open-house style meetings in 2018 with the release of its deer management plan. The department continues to use them as a way to encourage discussions about deer and deer management, enhance local relationships, and foster two-way communication between the DNR and the public.

No formal presentations are planned and people can arrive any time during the scheduled open house times. Interested people who can’t attend a scheduled meeting are encouraged to contact a local wildlife manager for additional information or to address any questions about deer management.

A list of wildlife offices is available online at www.dnr.state.mn.us.



– Photo courtesy of the DNR Web site