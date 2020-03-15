The 27th Annual American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Redwood County will be holding a meeting this coming Monday (March 16) at 5:30 p.m. at Thrivent off Bridge Street in Redwood Falls.

Anyone wanting to know more about the Relay For Life or who is willing to volunteer for the event is encouraged to come. One does not need to be on a team to help with the event.

March is colon cancer month. Are you 45 years old or older and have never had a colonoscopy? Why not? It is recommended that people start getting regular colonoscopies at age 45. Talk to your doctor about arranging to get one. Colonoscopies are the best way to detect colon cancer. If there are no problems, it is recommended that you get one every 10 years after that.

A lady in Lamberton had her first colonoscopy last year. She was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer with lymph node involvement. She had surgery Nov. 1, 2019, to remove a two-inch mass. After a six- week recovery, she started her three-month chemotherapy treatment. She has had to give up her daycare business which she had for 21 years and which was her main source of income.

Friends of hers are hosting a french toast breakfast fundraiser at the Lamberton Legion March 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will also be a quilt raffle at the breakfast.

Donations can also be dropped off or mailed to the First Security Bank at Lamberton with a memo Maryann.