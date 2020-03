Duane Lee Berger, age 71, of Crookston, MN, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND, with his family by his side.

Due to concerns related to the Covid-19 pandemic the family of Duane Berger has made the decision for the Memorial Mass to be Private. Thank you for your understanding.

