Closure takes effect at noon March 20.

Due to the continued health concerns raised by the COVID-19 virusoutbreak,the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, along with all other Polk County offices, will be closed to the public effective Friday, March 20th at 12pm. This includes both the Crookston and Fosston sub-station offices.

All civil process, gun permits, data requests, and administrative activity will be initiated by calling 218-281-0431 or emailing PCSORecords@co.polk.mn.us. Our response time may be delayed due to current events and our ability to retrieve information held by other agencies. We are committed to getting information back to you as timely as possible while keeping our employees and the community safe.

Please note that 911 emergency services will not change. The public should continue to call 911for all emergencies with confidence that law enforcement, fire and emergency medical responders will respond. Our 911 operators may ask you additional questions due to the recommended protocols implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All non-emergency calls should be directed to 218-281-0431. Be advised that you may be asked to submit information by e-mail or text to our office to assist with the processing of your call. Deputies responding in-person to non-emergency calls are following the Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines which recommend social distancing of 6 feet or more whenever the circumstances allow.

The Justice Center will have limited public access. District Court will remain open for scheduled Super High and High Priority court hearings and emergency petitions. Please call Court Administration at: 218-281-2332 with any questions.

All community events involving our office are suspended until further notice.

We value our relationship with residents of Polk County and we understand the need to stay connected to our community. Due to the unprecedented circumstances surrounding COVID-19, we ask your patience as this situation evolves. We ask that everyone follow the most current information set by the CDC and Minnesota Department of Health. Those guidelines continue to promote social distancing of at least 6 feet. Wash hands with soap and water or using hand sanitizer if hand washing is not immediately available. Cough or sneeze into your sleeve or a tissue. Most importantly, stay home if you are feeling sick and contact your medical provider as needed. We will continue to keep you informed as we receive new information.

Please take care of each other and be safe.