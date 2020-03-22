In accordance with guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has adjusted its services, events and operations to protect Minnesotans and prevent further spread of COVID-19.

The public lands remain open but the DNR has closed some buildings. It has also canceled or postponed many public events and meetings.

What’s open

• State parks, state forests, recreation areas and other public lands remain open.

• The following facilities will remain open at state parks – outdoor areas, campgrounds, camper cabins, yurts, remote campsites, overnight lodging facilities and some group centers

• Highway rest areas at Grand Portage, Gooseberry Falls and Tettegouche state parks

• Bathrooms, shower buildings and vault toilets that are already open for the season will remain open

What’s closed

• Park offices, visitor centers, nature stores, trail centers, indoor interpretive exhibits and enclosed picnic shelters

• Most park bathrooms with running water are still closed for the season and will remain closed

Postponed events

• All safety education training, including firearms safety training

• Deer open houses

• Elk input meetings in northwest Minnesota

Canceled events

All naturalist programs and public events at state parks are canceled until further notice.

This includes:

• Visitor center programs

• Outdoor events

• School group activities

Online and phone options

The DNR is urging the public to do business with us by phone, e-mail, or online.

Here are the options:

• Buy or renew licenses online

• Make or change camping and lodging reservations online or by phone at 866-857-2757

Call your local DNR office

• Use email or phone (888-646-6367) to request information from the DNR Information Center

• Please check the COVID-19 Web page regularly for additions and modifications to this list.

To receive future updates by email on impacts to specific public lands and facilities, go to the DNR sign-up page and subscribe to the DNR topics you are interested in.

For more information, contact the DNR Information Center at (651) 296-6157 or 888-MINNDNR (646-6367). E-mail the center at info.dnr@state.mn.us. Hours are 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Visit the DNR Web site at www.dnr.state.mn.us.

– Image courtesy of the DNR Web site