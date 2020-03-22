At Tuesday night's St. James special school board meeting, Sandy Gundlach led the board in its preparation for its public interviews on April 4th and April 5th.

So far, the opening has received ten applicants. Gundlach noted that positions typically double in applications in the final two weeks they are open.

Applications for the position are accepted until March 23rd.

Gundlach reviewed common, legal, and illegal questions to ask candidates, as well as potential questions asked by candidates in the open meetings.

In the week following the application deadline, the MSBA will conduct initial screenings, and the school board will come up with a list of names to interview.

Interviews for each of the candidates are standardized, with the same board or community member asking the same question for each interview.

Gundlach urged the members of the board and the public to stick to the script and not go off base with any questions. Going off-script can lead to questions that are illegal to ask a candidate.

The second round of interviews is scheduled for April 7th. Interview times are slated for 2:15 p.m., 4:45 p.m., and 7:15 p.m. The board will deliberate in an open session following the interviews.

Richard Spitzner took the responsibility of checking references the candidates provided. Michelle Mohlenbrock pointed out the quick turnaround in the first interviews, to the reference checks, and conducting the final rounds of interviews.

Candidates— as of now— will be offered a school tour, community tour, round tables, a question and answer session, before finally meeting with the board for their official second interview.

The schedule is subject to change and alteration with the COVID-19 outbreak.

"In this pandemic, you may not be able to do these things because they're not a good idea," said Gundlach.

Sue Harris proposed a written packet for the community tour, in case an actual tour is not permitted.

All interviews are open to the public. Interviews by the board will take place in the Northside media center.