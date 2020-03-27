Due to critical need, Lions Blood Drive is still on April 13-14.

The Trinity Lutheran Church Council met Thursday, March 26 and has decided to continue the suspension of all activities to May 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home executive order by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

The only exception is the critical need for the Lion's Blood Drive on April 13 and 14, Rev. Gregory Isaacson said.

Sunday morning and Wednesday evening worship services will continue to be broadcast on KROX, Crookston Cable Channel 3, and Facebook LIVE streaming.