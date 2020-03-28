Redwood Valley standout Haley Garman was recently named to the Class AA All-State honorable mention team for the 2019-20 campaign.

Garman – who was also the Cards' lone Big South West First Team selection – scored 526 points and grabbed 320 rebounds in 28 games as she averaged 18.7 ppg, 11.1 rpg, shot 53.2 percent from the floor and added 49 assists and 12 steals.

Just a junior, Garman has the chance to become the Cards all-time leading scorer with more than 1,500 career points to date and could become the school’s first 2,000 point scorer.

Fellow junior Aubree Hicks was an honorable mention All-Big South West selection, as she finished second on the team with 70 assists and also averaged 10.2 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 13 steals and added 23 made three’s.

Hannah Schjenken finished first on the team with 21 steals, was second in made three-pointers with 46 and third on the team in assists with 68. She also averaged 9.1 ppg and 3.2 rpg despite missing some time due to injury.

Junior AJ Guggisberg led the Cards in both assists (73) and made three-point shots (49), and she averaged 5.6 ppg and 3.0 rpg.

Junior Payden Beran averaged 2.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg and added 33 assists and seven steals, while sophomore Kate Ahrens added 2.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg and had 23 assists.

Senior Leah Irlbeck added 2.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg and had 22 assists in her final season.

The Cardinals went 9-19 overall and 4-8 in conference play after going to state in 2019.

The team returns a solid nucleus for next season, including standout Sydney Sommers who missed the season due to a knee injury.

…

Redwood Valley senior Bryant Haas was one of 38 athletes named to the Class A and AA MBCA All-State academic team for the 2019-20 campaign.

Haas led the Cardinals in scoring this season, reaching the Section 3AA North Sub-Section championship game.