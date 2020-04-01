Teachers and parents stress the need for continued patience and understanding as everyone continues to navigate a dramatically different educational delivery system

It’s early, very early. Teachers and staff in Crookston schools, students from preschool all the way up to high school seniors and their parents are still adjusting and working out the kinks a few short days into a distance-learning curriculum that will last until May 4 and possibly longer as part of a statewide executive order spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But based on feedback from some teachers and administrators and parents, it seems reasonably safe to conclude that so far, things are going pretty well. It’s certainly not a perfect situation and it’s obviously stressful for teachers, students and parents who have had to make a dramatic educational delivery adjustment in a short amount of time, but early on, everyone seems to be rolling with the distance learning curriculum as best as they can.

A theme that emerged from teachers and administrators reached by the Times is that there was a general level of pleasant surprise that the distance learning curriculum got off to as good of a start as it did.

“The first day went much better than anticipated,” Crookston High School Principal Eric Bubna said.

“It really has gone surprisingly well,” said Kim Davidson, a fourth-grade teacher at Highland School.

“It went, really, pretty good for not knowing what exactly to expect,” said Highland Principal Chris Trostad.

“It went surprisingly well,” said parent Tracy Hemmingsen-Kozitka, the mother of a high school sophomore.

Hemmingsen-Kozitka offered her thoughts on the Times’ Facebook page after the Times sought parents’ feedback this week on the launch of distance learning in the Crookston schools.

There were some technical glitches, with Trostad mentioning that the SeeSaw app crashed for a little while. But CHS English teacher Jen Solie tells the Times that from her experience most of the technical headaches seem to be “with all of us humans trying to navigate this new mode of education.”

Bubna said he’s checked in with several teachers, and so far students for the most part seem to be successfully logging in, getting their assignments and turning them in. Some extra help has been needed with logging in, video issues or students being able to track down the right class, but Bubna said problems have not been major or widespread. “I am anxious to see what attendance and engagement looks like at the end of the first week,” he added.

After Gov. Tim Walz announced that schools would be closing statewide on March 19 and distance learning would commence on March 30, teachers, administrators and staff spent the next week-plus building the distance learning curriculum and preparing it for launch. Families that didn’t have the needed devices were provided ChromeBooks, and families who lacked internet service are being provided it, free of charge.

Trostad praised not only the teachers for their quality preparation efforts, but also parents for their role and participation along the way. He said that communication must continue going forward between students, parents and teachers, especially when problems arise.

“We appreciate the parental support to make sure students are completing their daily tasks assigned for the day,” Trostad continued. “I would ask parents to work with the teachers to make sure we are understanding of family challenges during these tough times.”

In addition to SeeSaw, teachers are using things like Google Classroom to deliver the curriculum. Solie said patience on everyone’s part is going to be needed going forward, as everyone involved is doing something “very new and unfamiliar.”

She offered an example: “Teachers need to keep updating our presentation of digital information so that it is clear and user-friendly. Parents and students need to take the time to read – really read – instructions. Students need to prioritize the work provided,” Solie explained.

Solie echoed a sentiment shared by several other teachers reached by the Times, and some students, too. They miss each other and wish they were back in the classroom together.

At Highland, Davidson said she’s proud of the collaboration between teachers, students and parents. “There’s a lot of back and forth, but that’s what we’re going to have to keep doing to make sure this all works,” she said. “We understand this is overwhelming for many families, but families and parents so far are being really open with their questions and concerns.”

Some parents who responded to the Times’ Facebook callout for feedback, like Jennifer Borowicz and Wendy Ault offered rave reviews of the teachers, staff and administration, using words like “amazing” and expressing their gratitude for the schools’ efforts. Jen Benzing, mother of five kids doing distance learning at home, said she can’t believe the distance learning curriculum went set up in eight days. “Everything went really well,” she added.

Others, like middle-school parent Erin LaPlante, said things are off to a good start, but she’s realized in a hurry that she needs daily task lists and a weekly log to stay on top of everything. “One day at a time, and feel like getting some of the things done is better than nothing,” LaPlante noted.

Parent Lisa Cole said early on there’s a mix of mutual understanding and confusion, but she’s confident in the overall setup and hopes everyone will catch on over time. Fellow parent Kari Brault said the first day was “not the best” and she’s hoping to see improvement.



Cathedral School

At Cathedral School, distance learning commenced a week earlier, on March 23. Parent Kelly Chandler said the fact she’s a stay-at-home mom is helping as her kids and her kids’ teachers adjust to distance learning. So far, so good, she said, citing no “issues.”

Every morning, assignments are disseminated, some online and some via the students’ workbooks, Chandler explained. One of her sons is doing Zoom meetings with his class, she added, noting that the Cathedral School’s YouTube account is also utilized.



How long?

The Times asked Davidson if she thinks everyone will be back in a normal classroom setting on May 4, or if distance learning might continue for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. Stressing that it will ultimately be up to Gov. Walz, Davidson said that in her “heart” she wants to get back to her classroom and be with her students. But in her “gut” and in her “mind” she’s afraid that’s not going to happen.

“We need to all be smart and stay home and this will pass,” Davidson said. “I just can’t fully emphasize how different it is to teach like this for us as educators, and, for our kids, to learn like this. I think a lot of the students are missing the classroom more than anything. It’s a family feeling, a routine. You lose that, and it’s a major adjustment. But we’re all in this together and we will work through it together.”