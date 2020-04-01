Oscar Hoaas, 93, of Montevideo, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at Luther Haven.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Oscar N. Hoaas was born July 11, 1926, to Ole and Clara (Struxness) Hoaas at their home near Milan. He was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran faith. Oscar attended country school. He was united in marriage to Betty Allen on Aug. 21, 1949, in Montevideo. Together they had two children.

Oscar spent much of his professional career working for Northern States Power where he spent 32 years. He enjoyed watching television and taking the occasional nap. Oscar took great care of his vehicles by washing them weekly, even daily at times. He loved his dog Jocko dearly who passed away many years ago.

Oscar is survived by his daughter, Monica (and Greg) Natzel, of Duluth; son, Mark (and Deb) Hoaas, of Montevideo; grandchildren, Jamie Hudacek (and Rob Siegle), of Superior, Wis., Jennifer (and Todd) VanOverbeke, of Ivanhoe, Jarvis Hoaas (and Heather Hanson), of Montevideo, Jasmin (and Stephen) Brace, of Montevideo, and Jordie Hoaas, of Montevideo; great-grandchildren, Javine, Mathius, Jariel, Luke Urbanik, Cooper, Carson, Alyssa, Brennon, Jaxson, and Destiny; seven great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Della Schneider, of Montevideo, and Glayds Wagner, of Superior, Wis.; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife (1993); grandchild, Jery Natzel; brother, John Hoaas; sisters, Alice Molden, Lillian Gjerset, Florence Barnes, Clarice Harlow, Helen Rear, and Olga Torgerson.