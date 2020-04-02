This afternoon we needed to activate the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) located inside City Hall at approximately 3:00 p.m. due to the fact that several of the ice jams in certain areas of the river released. This caused the river level to exceed 20 feet which triggered the activation.

Staff is monitoring the situation by evaluating the river level every 15 minutes to determine if further actions may be needed. The Emergency Manager is assessing the factors in all areas of the river to determine if there may be potential issues. Riverside and Central Park are two areas of main concern due to they are uncertified levy areas and are being monitored closely.

The crest is still expected to be at 22 feet, projected for Friday, April 3 or Saturday, April 4th. The projection comes from the National Weather Service in Grand Forks. The EOC will remain open and activated until the river level is below 20 feet, unless conditions warrant staying open.

Staff of the EOC can be reached at 281-4363 to report any concerns you may have or to answer high water related questions. At this time we are not asking for volunteers, please stay home and stay safe.