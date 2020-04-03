A Hector woman appeared in Renville County court March 30 and is facing one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree manslaughter.

Elizabeth Perry Lynch, 35, of Hector made her first appearance following an incident that occurred March 26 which resulted in the death of a Hector man.

That individual was identified by the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office as Anthony Tebben of Hector.

According to the criminal complaint, the defendant called Renville County dispatch stating she had shot her boyfriend.

A number of law enforcement officers responded to a residence located in Hector.

According to the report, the first officer on the scene recognized the defendant and observed that her right hand and wrist were covered in blood. Additional officers on the scene secured the defendant, while the initial officer on the scene entered the residence and found the victim on the floor.

The officer observed his breathing was labored. The defendant was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis where he was pronounced dead.

In the residence, the initial officer discovered a black semi-automatic handgun that it appeared may have been the weapon involved.

The officer also found children of various ages upstairs who were later taken into protective custody by social services.

The defendant agreed to be transported to the Renville County sheriff’s office to give a voluntary statement. Later the defendant was interviewed when she allegedly told law enforcement officers that she had gone to Montevideo where she purchased the gun.

The defendant also allegedly stated she and the victim had argued leading up to the shooting, and that the victim had thrown a plate at her. The defendant also allegedly stated the victim had become aggressive, which led to her pointing the gun at him, although she allegedly told offers she did not intend to shoot him.

The complaint states the defendant also said she did not even know if the gun was loaded.

The defendant was ultimately placed under arrest and taken to the Renville County jail.

During the defendant’s first appearance before Judge Dwayne Knutsen bail was set at $500,000 without conditions and $200,000 without conditions. The second-degree murder charge, which is a felony, has a maximum sentence of 35 years in jail, while the second-degree manslaughter charge, also a felony, has a maximum sentence of 10 years, a $20,000 fine or both.

The defendant is scheduled to make her next court appearance April 24 at 10 a.m.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Renville County Sheriff’s Department are assisting the Hector Police Department with the investigation.