Carris Health has expressed its appreciation to the individuals, organizations and community groups coming forward to offer support in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an effort to direct funds to areas of need locally during the COVID-19 outbreak, Rice Health Foundation and the Redwood Hospital Foundation have established a COVID-19 emergency fund to receive monetary donations for Carris Health locations. Gifts to this fund will be used to:

• Purchase COVID-19 supplies and medical equipment.

• Provide meals for staff who remain on campus to provide care.

• Meet other high priority needs identified to support the direct care of COVID-19 patients and others in the community.

The public can make gifts online to the fund (Carris Health - Rice Memorial Hospital or Carris Health - Redwood Hospital) or mail a check designated for COVID-19 to:

• Rice Health Foundation, 301 Becker Ave SW, Willmar, MN, 56201

• Redwood Hospital Foundation, 100 Fallwood Rd, Redwood Falls, MN, 56283

Individual county emergency operations centers are coordinating all non-monetary donations for CentraCare and Carris Health facilities.

The public is encouraged to tell friends, neighbors and community members that they should not deliver donations to local hospitals or care facilities.

To donate supplies contact:

• Kandiyohi County by calling (320) 214-6780 (Collecting homemade PPEs as well as other supplies.)

• Redwood County by calling (507) 637-4035 (Collecting new, manufactured supplies only - no homemade PPEs)

Carris Health remains grateful to all healthcare workers and others, who are or will be on the front lines of caring for communities during this challenging time.

With support of the public, we are going to get through this together.

