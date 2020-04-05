As COVID-19 continues to hold communities across the country in a vice grip, community organizations have had to adjust their operations in order to keep workers and community members safe.

Starting this week, the Watonwan County food shelf will be open on Wednesdays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. until further notice.

"One of our biggest hurdles during this time is that our wonderful volunteers tend to be in the 'at-risk' category for this virus and we want them to stay home so they are safe and healthy, " said Matt Seegert.

While the food shelf has not seen a large increase in people at the food shelf, there are people returning for the first time in a long time.

"During this time, we have seen even more than usual an outpouring of support from the community for this vital community service and the food shelf thanks everyone who has generously donated time, food, and money to this important cause," said Seegert. "We ask that you keep us in mind as we are always in need of more help in terms of volunteers and of food and financial donations."

Meals on Wheels has also had to adjust their business practices.

Last week, Meals on Wheels gave out an extra 14 meals per person so they do not have to leave their house on weekends. Meals on Wheels asked those who receive meals to leave a cooler outside so the meals would be kept cool.

Meals are still being delivered Monday through Friday.

"We are still here we can always use volunteers to help deliver meals,” said Dana Moody.

The food shelf and Meals on Wheels will continue to serve in the capacities that they can.