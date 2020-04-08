The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recently announced that federal emergency aid has been made available for the State of Minnesota to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning as of Jan. 20, 2020, and continuing.

Federal funding is available to state, tribal, eligible local governments and certain private non-profit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance under public assistance, for all areas affected by COVID-19 at a federal cost share of 75 percent.

James K. Joseph has been named as the federal coordinating officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.

“The coronavirus pandemic has caused a public health and economic crisis across Minnesota,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said. “This declaration is a step toward making sure those in need have access to critical resources. I will continue working to ensure that all Minnesotans, as well as our state’s health care facilities, small businesses, and farmers, have access to much needed relief.”

On April 5, Klobuchar and fellow Minnesota members of Congress Sen. Tina Smith, along with representatives Jim Hagedorn, Angie Craig, Dean Phillips, Betty McCollum, Ilhan Omar, Tom Emmer, Collin Peterson, and Pete Stauber urged the Administration to approve Minnesota’s request for a major disaster declaration due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.