The river remains elevated; currently, as of Wednesday morning it is over 23 feet. We reached that level last night, April 7, around 9 p.m.

The level of 23 feet triggers additional duties, which includes, levee walkers to inspect the levee for potential issues.

In anticipation of the river level reaching and exceeding 23 feet, volunteers were gathered and, conducted the levee walk prior to the sun setting last night to easily view any potential issues.

Levee walks will continue today, with the morning walks having been completed already and evening walks being organized.

Thank you to everyone who is assisting in this process.

Staff will continue to monitor the river levels throughout the event to ensure the safety of the community.

If you need to contact the EOC please call 281-4363. In case of an emergency please dial 911.