Face masks donated to health care providers.

Julia Helget and Madison Mathiowetz, students at St. Mary’s High School, responded quickly to the need for face masks at Sleepy Eye Medical Center. They are pictured here delivering the 100 washable cotton masks they sewed as an Honor Society service project. The girls said finding enough elastic was the most challenging part of the project, but thanks to the generosity of others they received enough elastic to complete the masks and provide this service to the community they love.

Julia and her sister Gabby also answered a call from the Sleepy Eye Ambulance Service when a request was made for cloth masks. The two provided the local EMS crew with several homemade masks. The EMTs and First Responders will use the masks when in public, per Center of Disease Control recommendations, to help keep them safe and available for duty.