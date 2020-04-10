On Friday afternoon, St. James mayor Gary Sturm addressed the St. James community over the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The city is limiting work schedules," said Sturm. "We are here and will serve all your needs, whether it is water, sewer, electric, or whatever it may be. We are in unprecedented times, so please adhere to all the restrictions that are out there."

Sturm added that the city hall is closed, but code enforcement is still working Monday through Friday, and that payments for utilities can be made online, by phone, or via the drop-box.

The park will not be closed, but are also not being sanitized. Signs have been put out to warn those using the park.

Sturm reminded community members to wash their hands, cover their coughs and sneezes, avoid touching your face, eyes, nose, and mouth, avoid close contact with people who are sick, stay at home from work or school, and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Sturm also thanked workers who are still out there providing necessary services to the community.

"I would also like to give a special thank you to all our doctors, nurses, and staff that are on the front line of this pandemic," said Sturm. "Also, a sincere thank you to our ambulance crew, fire department, and law enforcement in our city and county. Also, remember the other front line people that we may forget about, such as the cashiers and employees at the grocery stores. All the attendants, clerks, cooks, and people that are still doing takeout orders at all the businesses that continue to be open the best they can."

Sturm addressed the distant learning being done at St. James Public Schools.

"We have been collaboratively with Becky Cselovszki, Liam Dawson, and Karla Beck at the school to try and broaden our internet ability for distant learning. We are continuing to see what we can do to improve this situation."

Internet is available at Encore [Cafe], the community building, and the fire hall. Internet has also been activated at the campground for internet access for up to 40 students.

"This pandemic is going to get worse before it gets better. Please adhere to the restrictions that are in place at this time."

"As I said before," continued Sturm. "We will get through this as a city and as a country. But it will take everyone's help to combat this and get through it. Lastly, but most importantly, before you lay down to go to bed at night, please remember to say a prater again, for all of our front line people and our entire community and nation as we could certainly all use this right now."