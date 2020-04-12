The Lower Sioux Indian Community in the State of Minnesota has created a public service announcement to share the community’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video shares important messages from community leaders, elders and youth encouraging members to stay home, stay connected, stop the spread and save lives.

The community continues its efforts to connect with its members and the public through social media outlets for sharing informational and educational videos regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The community has taken several measures to ensure the health, safety and welfare of its members.

On March 18, 2020, the community issued a declaration of a state of emergency.

Its emergency operations center went live March 24, 2020, and it issued a shelter in place order March 27, 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We all must do our part to stop the spread of any sickness, whether it is COVID-19 or any other threat. Everyone is at risk, and we are all responsible for helping to stop the spread. We are doing our best to prevent it in our community,” said Robert L. Larsen, community council president. “At the same time, we are preparing to respond if it does come to here. These videos are one of many ways we share that we are here, we are listening and we will be a stronger community after this. Our videos promote: Stay home. Stay safe. Stay connected. Save lives.”

Visit the community’s official YouTube Page at Cansayapi COVID – 19, at: youtu.be/KhTse5I1I_c.