154 century farms honored in 2020 including one from Crookston.

The Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau recognize 154 Minnesota farms as 2020 Century Farms. Qualifying farms have been in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years and are 50 acres or more.

Century Farm families receive a commemorative sign, as well as a certificate signed by Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota Farm Bureau presidents and Governor Tim Walz. Since the program began in 1976, more than 10,500 Minnesota farms have been recognized as Century Farms.

2020 Century Farm families are listed by county, city or township, family or farm names and year of original purchase. Century farms from the northwestern part of the state are listed:



Beltrami

• Bemidji - Kimmes Family, 1917

• Puposky - Mistic Family Trust - Frank J. Mistic, Jr. and Diana D. Mistic, 1920



Clay

• Hawley - Keith and Lori Aakre, 1883



Clearwater

• Gonvick - Johnson Operation, 1909



Lake of the Woods

• Williams - Olson Stock Farm, 1920



Mahnomen

• Fosston - Hans and Mary Nesvold Farm, 1919



Marshall

• Argyle - Tulibaski Brothers, 1919

• Strandquist - Hanson Farm, 1920

• Strandquist - Stusynski Farms, 1920



Norman

• Shelly - Svalestad and Swalstad Farm, 1889



Otter Tail

• Erhard - Weiss Family Farm, 1898

• Perham - Dan Bucholz Family Farm, 1919

• Perham - Steuber Family Farm, 1920

• Pelican Rapids - Ruud, 1919

• Vining - Aune – Wallevand, 1899

• Wadena - Roger and Pamela Heiden, 1919



Pennington

• Thief River Falls - Iverson Family Farmstead, 1920



Polk

• Beltrami - Eia Farms, 1904

• Beltrami - Page Farm, 1920

• Beltrami - Rolland B Hamre Inc., 1920

• Beltrami - Walters Farm, 1912

• Crookston - Letnes Farms, 1891

• Fertile - Larson Brothers Farming, 1884

• Gully - Travis and Tracy Carlson, 1902



Roseau

• Badger - Gerald Didrikson Farms, 1917



Information on all Century Farms will be available at the Minnesota Farm Bureau exhibit during the 2020 Minnesota State Fair. A database of all Minnesota Century Farms is also available at fbmn.org.

About the Minnesota State Fair: The Minnesota State Fair is one of the largest and best-attended expositions in the world, attracting more than 2 million visitors annually. Showcasing Minnesota’s finest agriculture, art and industry, the Great Minnesota Get-Together is always 12 Days of Fun Ending Labor Day. Visit mnstatefair.org for more information. The 2020 Minnesota State Fair runs Aug. 27 - Labor Day, Sept. 7.

Minnesota Farm Bureau is comprised of 78 local Farm Bureaus across Minnesota. Members make their views known to political leaders, state government officials, special interest groups and the general public. Programs for young farmers and ranchers develop leadership skills and improve farm management. Join Farm Bureau today at fbmn.org.