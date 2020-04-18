The organizers of Ruby’s Pantry of Redwood Falls have announced that the next distribution event is being held April 21 in the parking lot of Jackpot Junction Casino Hotel.

This is the second distribution that will be held at the casino.

The distribution will again be a drive through event and is set to run from 2:30 until 6 p.m.

Bring $20 cash per share (no checks, please) and receive an abundance of groceries. Items vary.

A list is posted on day of pantry, if time permits.

The limit is two shares per car, but that may change depending on numbers.

Learn more on the Ruby’s Pantry Redwood Falls Facebook Page.