50 years ago

April 1970

• More evidence the Baby Boom was officially over: Kindergarten enrollment in Redwood Falls for the 1970-71 school year looked like it was going to drop under 100 for the first time since 1954.

• As part of the first Earth Day event, Morton High School and Redwood Falls High School students volunteered to pick up litter along the towns’ streets and highways.

• Four Wabasso youth spent seven days in the Redwood County jail, with an additional 21 days suspended, after being caught during a vandalism spree, setting fire to 93 bales of hay on a Wabasso-area farm and shooting out 24 street lights in Wabasso.

• An area pastor accused the Gazette of insensitivity for revealing details about a Redwood County court case that could have disturbed the victim’s family. In response, Gazette editor John Schneider wrote an editorial explaining the details were revealed in open court, which would likely lead to wild rumors being spread throughout the community, and it was the Gazette’s responsibility to tamp down rumors by at least getting some of the facts out.

• One step closer to desktop publishing: the Gazette’s production department installed a state-of-the-art Compugraphic 2000, a refrigerator-sized electronic typesetter that could produce eight sizes of type in a variety of fonts for use with headlines and advertisements.

• Navy fireman apprentice Richard Roper of North Redwood was part of the USS Kawishiwi crew which helped re-cover the Apollo 13 command module when it splashed down in the Pacific Ocean after its failed attempt to reach the moon due to an oxygen tank blow out.

25 years ago

April 1995

• The Redwood River Clean Water Project, a six-year program to reduce sediment going into Lake Redwood by 30 percent, was officially begun with an open house in Marshall.

• American Rivers, a nationally-based environmental group, named the Minnesota River one of the 20 most threatened in the U.S., being the biggest polluter of the Mississippi River north of St. Louis.

• Al Tholkes and Wes Ovre of Altimate Medical spent a week in Belarus, in the former Soviet Union, advising the Minsk Motorcycle and Bicycle Company on how to build wheelchairs.

10 years ago

April 2010

• Local golf enthusiast Kay Norman picked up her second hole-in-one, acing the par-3 13th hole at the Redwood Falls Golf Club. The bar tab for buying everyone back at the clubhouse a round of drinks came to $70.