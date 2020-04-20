Governor Tim Walz recently announced he has joined the governors of Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky in announcing that they will work in close coordination to reopen the economy in the midwest.

“Here in the midwest, we are bound by our commitment to our people and the community. We recognize that our economies are all reliant on each other, and we must work together to safely reopen them so hardworking people can get back to work and businesses can get back on their feet,” said Walz.

Governor Walz’s number one priority has been, and will remain, the health and safety of Minnesotans. As the state looks to reopen Minnesota’s economy, leaders will make decisions based on facts, science and recommendations from experts in health care, business, labor and education.

The governors will examine at least these four factors when determining when best to reopen our economy:

• Sustained control of the rate of new infections and hospitalizations.

• Enhanced ability to test.

• Sufficient health care capacity to handle resurgence.

• Best practices for social distancing in the workplace.

According to Walz, phasing in sectors of the economy will be most effective when leaders work together as a region.

This doesn’t mean the economy will reopen all at once, or that every state will take the same steps at the same time, but close coordination will ensure they get this right.

Over time, people will go back to work, more businesses will reopen, and things will go back to normal.