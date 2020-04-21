The Polk County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a single vehicle accident on Sunday evening at approximately 6:50 p.m. on County Road 19 near 420th Ave SW after it was reported a vehicle went off the roadway and was submerged in Grand Marais Creek.



The Deputy arrived on scene and discovered a 2020 Subaru Legacy partially submerged in the water. The driver, identified as Zachary Markovich, age 21 of East Grand Forks, was able to escape the vehicle without any injuries.



No further information will be given at this time.



Assisting agencies were East Grand Forks Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol.