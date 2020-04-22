As high school athletes around the nation think about where they want to continue both their academic and athletic careers, college visits play a major part in narrowing lists and determining which school is the best fit for them.

With COVID-19 limiting human and face to face interaction, colleges and athletes across the country are taking the initiative— using virtual tours to try and make the best impression.

St. James junior Logan Carlson was recently a part of one of these virtual tours last Tuesday with Minnesota State University Moorhead, as he pursues the right college to further his football career.

"It started with a welcome from the head coach," said Carlson. "He said this year will be a different approach to recruiting obviously. It's kind of hard for coaches to reach out to see everybody face to face. The main focus was on understanding the recruiting visit and how to make the best decisions."

The coaches not only focused on athletics and making sure that senior recruiting tapes are strong and put out early, but also character off the playing surface.

Another main focus from the tour was highlighting what the overall recruiting process looks like.

"I was surprised as to how straight up the coach was to you," said Carlson. "He told it right as it is. I really respected that part of it."

The virtual tour was not specifically designed for Carlson. Coaches sent out the video earlier that day to multiple recruits. The video could only be accessed from 7 p.m. through 8 p.m. that evening.

Carlson noted the coaches talked about not rushing into a decision and taking an offer without knowing the amount.

Due to NCAA limits, Division II can only offer a total of 36 full-ride scholarships for football. Moorhead rarely gives out full-ride scholarships in an effort to create a full top-to-bottom roster, according to Carlson.

"He did share a lot of stories about kids who got screwed over by the process. He always wants to be honest with the kids."

The lack of face to face contact makes it difficult for coaches and players to get a true gauge on both the program and the athletes interested.

"I think that will be a challenge for both the kids and the coaches. I'm really looking forward to just trying to find out who will be the most honest with me and give me the best chance to succeed. I think this was a breath of fresh air. It seemed like he was a really trustworthy guy and I'm hoping to talk to him a bit more."

Carlson plans to continue to take visits, tours, and attend camps in an effort to broaden his reach to find a school and program that fits him.