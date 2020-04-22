RiverView Health is pleased to announce the addition of Kevin Murphy, MD, to its medical staff.

A graduate of Mayo Medical School, Rochester, MN, Dr. Murphy specializes in rehabilitation services for children with physical disabilities and adults with childhood-onset conditions. His practice is located in RiverView’s Specialty Clinic, Crookston.

He specializes in care for patients with:

• Genetic functional impairment

• Musculoskeletal issues

• Neurologic impairments

• Neuromuscular disorders

Dr. Murphy is the medical director of pediatric rehabilitation for Sanford Health Systems in Bismarck, ND, and Northern Minnesota. He is also the CEO and chief medical officer for Northland Pediatric Rehabilitation LLC, a private practice consulting service for pediatric rehabilitation medicine. His clinical expertise includes rural specialty healthcare, pediatrics, adults with childhood-onset disability (lifespan care), musculoskeletal medicine, and ultrasound. He holds subspecialty certification in pediatric rehabilitation medicine. He is also the editor, along with two co-editors, of Pediatric Rehabilitation Medicine, Principles and Practice, 6th edition, Demos Medical, NY, NY, 2020.

A proud member of the military, Dr. Murphy served 24 years, including four combat tours in Iraq.

In his free time, he enjoys scuba diving, hiking, reading, and practicing martial arts. He also enjoys spending time with his family and being on Rainy Lake.

To make an appointment with Dr. Murphy, call 218-281-9553.