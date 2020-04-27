Decision spurred by pandemic.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic the last concert of the Crookston Civic Music League scheduled for May 2nd - "The Everly Set" is postponed.

“Allied Concert Series who schedule our concerts have been in contact with us and this concert will be included in the 2020-2021 series, which will give us a 6 concert series,” explained Civic Music League representative Elaine Metzger

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Elaine at 281-2681.

“Thank you for your support and hope we will see you in the fall.”