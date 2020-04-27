Each year, thousands of volunteers in Minnesota donate their time and energy to make their communities a better place to live. These volunteers were among the millions across the country who were spotlighted recently as part of national volunteer week.

One group that relies heavily on volunteers is the University of Minnesota Extension’s 4-H youth development program.

Minnesota 4-H supports nearly 11,000 youth and adults who volunteer their time to engage young people in a variety of hands-on learning experiences.

Volunteers are critical to the success of 4-H programs and making a difference in the lives of youth.

In Redwood County 4-H, 476 youth members and adult screened volunteers serve as community volunteers, ambassadors, club leaders, project leaders, committee members and in advisory capacities for the 4-H youth development program.

Volunteers spend numerous hours working on tasks, such as mentoring a child with a 4-H project, leading a project with youth to serve the community or helping organize an event at the county fair.

In 4-H, the opportunities are endless and exciting.

Best of all the positivity of these volunteers impact 4-H members for a lifetime.

The work of 4-H volunteers and all Redwood County volunteers is continuous. Every day volunteers in Redwood County lend a helping hand to make programs, events and more, beneficial to the residents of Redwood County.

The program expressed its thanks to all of its volunteers, adding their time, dedication, kindness and efforts are priceless.

Those interested in joining the team of 4-H volunteers are invited to contact the University of Minnesota Extension Service - Redwood County 4-H by contacting Stacy Johnson at (507) 637-4025, or e-mail skjohnso@umn.edu.