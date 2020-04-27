Redwood Valley junior forward Mason Clark quietly etched his name in Minnesota State High School league hockey lore in the Cardinals’ playoff loss to Worthington this past February.

Clark scored two goals just six seconds apart in the first period of the Cards 11-4 loss to the Trojans, tying Ben Nelson of Little Falls (who also scored twice in six seconds in a 2008 game against Alexandria) for the state record.

Clark then capped things off in style, as he tagged on yet another goal just 46 seconds later, recording a hat trick in just 52 seconds.

One would think that would be a record as well, but the fastest three goals scored by a Minnesota player was 28 seconds by George Schmeling of Mankato East back in 1986 against Winona.

Todd Benson needed just 30 seconds to score three for Minneapolis Henry back in 1982, and Johnny Dumais of Silver Bay recorded a hat trick in 35 seconds back in 1970.

The fastest two goals scored by a team in state history were by New Ulm back in 2007 when they netted a pair in just five seconds.

It’s a unique claim to fame for Clark who led the Cardinals in scoring with 17 goals and 11 assists despite battling injury throughout the season.