At the virtually held regular Butterfield-Odin School Board meeting on Monday, Superintendent Steve Thomas began his report discussing Governor Walz’s decision to extend equitable distance learning through the end of the school year.

“The good news is that what we’ve been doing has been applauded by the people who have been paying attention,” said Thomas.

During a virtual morning meeting with the school’s administration and ESL Department, MDE English Learner Education Specialist Dr. Amy Young described Butterfield-Odin as one of the best-organized schools in the state.

Thomas detailed teachers’ communication with students regarding course work. The ESL department is also collaborating with teachers in efforts to prevent multilingual students from falling behind.

“It’s been a blessing that at the right time, we ended up having [new staff] who know how to work with our bilingual youngsters,” said Thomas, “and they’re doing a fantastic job.”

Within the food department, recent purchases were made possible by a $2,000 state grant.

In technology, the department has been able to get every student internet and a Chromebook.

“If there’s something that goes wrong, [technology coordinator Aaron Wollschlager] is out there immediately and takes care of it,” said Thomas. “Aaron’s been fantastic with our technology, by the way.”

Principal Tyson Walker has also been working closely with the technology department. Donations for internet hotspots came from Butterfield Foods and Mr. Dion Wells.

Walker’s report included graduation. A group of staff members is highlighting the senior class in multiple ways during the remainder of equitable distance learning. The seniors will officially collaborate with their class advisors and staff to move the conversation forward, but plans will all depend on executive orders by Governor Walz.

Approved Action Items:

–finalized 2020-21 School Calendar with classes beginning on September 8 and ending on June 2.

–Teacher’s Master Agreement included six updates:

1) $800 salary increases for this year and $1,000 next school year.

2) $700 insurance increase in district contribution.

3) $330/trimester or $500/semester for teachers teaching college courses at the school.

4) Teachers with 10+ years of service will receive three personal days instead of two.

5) Conference or partial day for teachers attempting to attend parent/teacher conferences for their own children.

6) Unrequested leave of absence section to align with state law.

–Revisions to the 2019-2020 Budget projections included General Fund revenues up from $3,326,413 to $3,406,998, expenditures up from $3,665,503 to $3,710,228 with deficit down to $304,230 from $333,090. Food Service Fund revenues up from $129,850 to $137,886, expenditures down from $145,740 to $139,922 with deficit down from $15,890 to $2,036. Community Service Fund revenues down from $114836 to $111,217, expenditures down from $128,240 to $123,320 with deficit down from $13,404 to $12,103. Trust Fund revenues up from $350 to $390, expenditures unchanged at $3,500 with deficit down from $3,150 to $3,110.

Thomas also reported, a few weeks before the school board meeting, Education Minnesota Paraprofessional’s Butterfield-Odin presented their requests for renegotiation. The Negotiations Committee decided negotiating during this time is inappropriate and will do so in the next month or so or when it’s safer. The contract would begin late summer/early fall and go for two years.

The next school meeting will virtually be held on May 18 at 7:00 p.m.