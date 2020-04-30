The MSHSL cancelled all spring sports for 2020.

With the Governor’s decision to continue distance learning for the remainder of the school year, the Minnesota State High School league followed suit and cancelled all spring activities for Minnesota high schools. There will be no spring sports of any kind this year for Minnesota high schools.

In a press release, the MSHSL said, “is aligned with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Minnesota Department of Health and is in support of practices that focus on community health and safety.”

The cancelling applies to all forms of participation for students in any League activity, athletics, and fine arts. The section and state tournaments for all activities are cancelled as well. The cancellation applies to Adapted Bowling, Adapted Softball, Badminton, Baseball, Clay Target, Golf, Lacrosse, Music, Robotics, Softball, Speech, Synchronized Swimming, Tennis, Track and Field and Visual Arts. League activities and athletics had been suspended on March 15.

On Friday, April 24, the MSHSL held a Board of Directors meeting. During the meeting the League asked staff to explore a process of allowing spring sports coaches and advisors to continue working with student-athletes. Coaches currently are working under distance-learning settings. Distance-learning settings include no gatherings, no mandatory activities, and electronic communication only. A decision was not made yet.

Student-athletes have been encouraged by coaches to be strong, take your leadership skills and apply them in positive ways to support each other and find the positives in each day. Coaches have also supported their athletes by encouraging them to stay active by working out and improving their nutrition and mental health by using resources given by their teachers and/or coaches.