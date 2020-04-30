Due to an increase in available testing, Renville County Hospital & Clinics is offering COVID-19 drive-thru testing at all three of its sites.

Any patient with a new onset of fever, cough, shortness of breath, headache, body aches, sore throat and loss of taste and/or smell should call Renville County Hospital & Clinics at 1-800-916-1836 and ask for the triage nurse before arriving at testing sites.

When a patient arrives at the COVID-19 testing site, a specimen will be collected. After collection, the sample will be tested for coronavirus, and the patient will be contacted with test results.

All patients must be screened to determine if they are a candidate for COVID-19 testing. High-risk groups defined by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) will remain a priority for testing.

Testing is not available to those without symptoms of respiratory illness. Once it is determined if someone meets the criteria for testing, the patient will be directed to the most convenient curbside collection location.

Hours and locations:

• RC Hospital & Clinics in Olivia Monday-Sunday – 24 hours

• RC Hospital & Clinics in Renville Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

• RC Hospital & Clinics in Hector Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Patients who cannot manage their own symptoms at home should seek emergency services at the Olivia site. Patients who can manage their symptoms should use the testing sites.

Drive through testing sites allow community members with symptoms to be screened while remaining in their car and limiting exposure to others.

