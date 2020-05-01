Brown County fire stations were collection places for homemade face masks on Saturday.

The Sleepy Eye Fire Department set up a drop off collection table for face masks in front of the station on Saturday. Similar collections occurred at fire stations all around the state, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in accordance with Gov. Walz’s homemade face mask drive to support congregate living facilities.

Brown County Emergency Manager, Shawn Stoermann, collected the face masks at fire stations throughout the county on Saturday. Stoermann said a total of 1,473 masks were donated — 1,115 in New Ulm; 134 in Sleepy Eye; 87 in Springfield; 75 in Comfrey; and 62 in Hanska. Stoermann worked with Brown County Public Health to determine how many masks each of the nursing homes and assisted living centers in the county needed and made deliveries Tuesday afternoon.