On Monday afternoon, Middle/Senior High School Principal Karla Beck announced that the school would be adjusting their grading schedule as students continue to learn online for the remainder of the school year.

"As schools across the nation and in Minnesota have learned more about how to respond to learning and instruction during COVID-19, changes to grading practices have been made by school districts," said Beck via email. "St. James Middle/Senior High School is one of those schools."

The new grading schedule will classify 90% and above as an A grade, 70%-89.9% as a B, 50%-69.9% as a C, 35%-49.9% as a D, and 0-34.9% as an F.

The grading scale kicked into effect on Wednesday.