In an effort to honor and support the residents of the Redwood Falls senior care communities a “Drive by for Joy” is being held to let them know that the Redwood Falls community, their friends and their families are thinking of them and supporting them through this continued quarantine.

The purpose of the event is to bring them joy, as senior care communities continue to follow the Minnesota Department of Health guidance to restrict visitors, discontinue group activities and discontinue congregate meal times.

For those who would like to take part, the drive will begin in the St. John Lutheran School parking lot at 3:30 p.m. and will proceed to drive by Wood Dale Nursing Home, Vista Prairie at Garnette Gardens and River Valley Rehabilitation Center.

The gathering of vehicles will begin at 3 p.m. in the St. John parking lot.

Everyone is invited to join in to show their support.