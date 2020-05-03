1. Which sport or activities do you participate in?

The activities I participate in are Basketball and FFA.

2.) Who are your role models and why?

My role models in my life are my parents because they motivate me to strive to do my absolute best and support me.

3.)What has the coronavirus pandemic taught you about sports or life in general?

The Coronavirus taught me that things can happen when you least expect it in life and that we are all connected.

4.) What have you done to keep busy during the quarantine times?

What I have been doing during this quarantine time is concentrating on my school work and spending quality time with my family and going for walks.

5.) What do you typically like to do in your free time?

During my free time I like to listen to music, work ahead on assignments and hangout with friends and family.

6.) Future Plans-

My future plans are attending Minnesota State University, Mankato and pursuing a doctorate degree in psychology. I have the desire to help people reach their full potential, in all stages of life mentally and physically.