Safety is top priority, and every possible scenario involved with potentially having programming compromised safety, City says.

All summer programs and sports team activities, both youth and adult, put on by the City of Crookston Parks & Recreation Department are cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Parks & Rec Department announced the "very difficult" decision on Tuesday.



In the announcement, disseminated by Parks & Rec Administrative Assistant Andrea Prudhomme, it states that "these programs do not allow for safe social distancing with a gathering of 10 people or less at this time and (the programs) put the participants at risk as well as the instructors, coaches and all involved."



Parks & Rec staff looked at all scenarios that would allow for summer programming to be offered, with safety being the top priority. "In the end, we felt it was in everyone's best interest to cancel for the summer." Parks & Rec will "continue to explore options going forward," including a "physical activity or mental challenge each day for youth" Monday through Friday. The challenges will be posted on the Parks & Recreation Facebook page.



Meanwhile, individuals are encouraged to utilize City parks and trails to get out in the fresh air for activities that promote health and wellness, while also practicing social distancing.

The announcement comes on the heels of Crookston Public Schools announcing last week that Safety Town and Summer Camp, programs held in June, were being cancelled.