Marlene Oleson, 80, of Montevideo, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the CentraCare St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud. Arrangements are with Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo.

Marlene Gail Kivley was born July 6, 1939, in Proctor, to Perry and Doris (Johnson) Kivley. Her family moved to Montevideo, where she was confirmed at Salem Lutheran Church. Marlene graduated from Montevideo High School. She was united in marriage to Frank Oleson on Feb. 10, 2005, in Yankton, S.D. After Frank's passing in 2013, Marlene met Darrel Benson who she spent many great years with.

Marlene was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Montevideo, where at one point she was the church secretary. She worked for the Montevideo Public Library for over 25 years and truly loved her work. Marlene enjoyed reading, sewing, doing home improvements, spending time with her cats, and crafting. She also loved to garden and had a backyard full of beautiful flowers, especially her peonies and geraniums. Marlene was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, companion, and will be missed dearly by her family and friends.

Marlene is survived by her children, Steven (Jacqueline) Tebben, of Glendale, Ariz., Cathy (and Bryan) Tolin, of Albertville, Bruce (and Sandy) Tebben, of Hartselle, Ala., and Lisa (and Steve) Grengs, of Maple Grove; sister, Jacalyn Lindvall, of Montevideo; grandchildren, Nickolas, Amanda, Jennifer, Anthony, Andrew, and Shawn; great-grandchildren, Braeden, Cooper, Stella, Clara, Henry, Jadyn, Brylynn, Soilei, Sophia, Rory, Noah, and Brandon; companion, Darrel Benson, and his three children, Leon (and Cindy), Lisa, and Lana; and many other family and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband Frank Oleson (2013); and son, Richard Nicholls (2018).

Blessed be the memory of Marlene Oleson.