Elections 2020

In these unprecedented times, we need to consider many of our common practices and make adjustments for social distancing. We have been evaluating the way that we currently conduct our elections in Brown County to address these safety concerns for our staff, election judges and all of the voters.

We are encouraging voters to consider absentee voting for this election year. With absentee voting, voters will be able to cast a ballot in this important election year and we will reduce the number of people that come to the polls or to the Courthouse and potentially be exposed to this virus.

If a voter is not registered to vote, a registration document will need to be completed as well. You will be able to determine if your registration is current by looking online.

One absentee application can be completed to receive ballots for the Primary, General or both elections by checking the appropriate box at the top of the form.

Absentee applications can be obtained from the county’s website: www.co.brown.mn.us or by email: elections@co.brown.mn.us or we can forward the application to you by mail. We encourage voters to take time now to complete this application soon, so that we can prepare our supplies accordingly.

Voters may receive applications from multiple sources, but please only submit one application to the Auditor-Treasurer’s office.

Voting absentee has been a voting method outlined in Statute for many years. It is safe and secure. It is important to note that a witness is required to sign with you on the envelope returned with your ballot.

It is our goal to make sure that voters do not have to make a choice between their health and their RIGHT to vote.

Property tax is due May 15

Due to extension of the Stay at Home order, taxpayers will need to make their tax payments by mail or using our drop boxes located in the Washington Street entrance to the Courthouse or at the License Bureau in New Ulm. We encourage taxpayers who have concerns about meeting their tax obligations to contact our office at 507-233-6613 prior to the due date to discuss potential options for payment delays. Our local taxing jurisdictions are depending on these payments that will continue to ensure the financial health of our communities. We appreciate the commitment of our residents to meet this due date the best they can.

We will continue to work to ensure the safety of all the residents in Brown County as we move toward opening our local economy in the future.