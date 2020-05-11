Polk County Emergency Management is accepting Initial Damage Assessments for any disaster related costs and damages incurred during the 2020 Spring Snow Melt during the months of March and April.

Any public entity within Polk County representing cities, townships, county departments or any publicly owned organizations should complete and submit their Initial Damage Assessment forms to the Polk County Emergency Management Department.

The information from the submitted forms will be used to determine if the damage related costs could qualify for any State and/or Federal assistance.

The submitted data also serves as a tool to determine the severity and magnitude of the damages incurred during the 2020 Spring Snow Melt throughout Polk County.

All of the Initial Damage Assessments must be submitted to Polk County by Friday May 15, 2020.

For more information and forms, please go to: www.co.polk.mn.us/IDAP