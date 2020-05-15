Sleepy Eye High School seniors are being honored in a special way, during this “Stay At Home” and “Distance Learning” spring.

Sleepy Eye High School seniors are being honored in a special way, during this “Stay At Home” and “Distance Learning” spring. Mrs. Nachreiner and the Student Council initiated the project to have the Class of 2020 featured on this billboard at the Highways 4 and 14 corner. High School Principal Shane Laffen said each senior also received a yard sign this week. SEHS Commencement is planned for Friday, June 5 at 6 p.m. — a drive-in ceremony at the school parking lot for seniors and their immediate family.