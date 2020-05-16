The Redwood Area Board of Education recently solicited bids for the removal of the asphalt and the replacement with concrete of the circular drive-up loop at Redwood Valley schools.

The project will be done from the entrance to the exit. A total of five bids were submitted with the low bid of $285,000 approved by the Redwood Area Board of Education.

The bid was awarded to Voss Plumbing and Heating of Paynesville.

An alternative bid of $38,000 to remove the asphalt and replace it with concrete in the drive lanes at Redwood Valley Schools was also approved.

With other project costs included, the total bid for the work is $387,500, which is well below the $419,200 estimate.

In other action during its meeting, the school board:

• Approved the 2020-21 activities budget, which includes an increase of $3,800 over the 2019-20 budget. The proposed expenditures for 2020-21 are $560,887.79 with anticipated revenues of $180,000.

• Approved a request to renovate the softball dugouts behind the Redwood Area Community Center. The request was made by the Redwood Area Youth Baseball Association, and it has agreed to pay 60 percent of the cost of the project. The other 40 percent will be covered by the Redwood Area School District.

Bids for the work were solicited with the low bid, which was from Everstrong Construction at $33,450, was awarded. The school district funds will come from the 2019-20 capital outlay budget. The plan would be to have the work done in time for the summer months.

• Approved the school level instructional supply allocation for the 2020-21 school year at $100 per pupil for the elementary school and middle school and $115 per pupil for the high school.

• Approved the 2020-21 capital outlay budget in the amount of $268,872.

The following personnel items were approved by the Redwood Area Board of Education at its recent board meeting. The actions included:

• Accepting the retirement of Kris Myers from her position as a high-school special education teacher effective at the end of the 2019-20 school year.

• Accepting the retirement of Virgil Felt from his positions as productions teacher, high-school speech coach and video program advisor at the end of the 2019-20 school year with the option of participating in the retire/rehire program during the 2020-21 school year.

• Approved the employment of Kelsi Limoges as a full-time elementary-school first grade teacher at a salary of $43,000.

• Approved the employment of Hannah McDermott as a full-time elementary-school third grade teacher at a salary of $43,000.

• Approved the employment of Kathryn VanderZiel as a full-time high-school special education teacher at a salary of $43,500.

• Accepted the resignations of Kirsten Johnson from her position as an early-childhood special education teacher at the end of the 2019-20 school year, Kelsi Limoges from her role as an early-childhood special education teacher at the end of the 2019-20 school year, LaVonne Quackenbush from her role as a long-term substitute paraprofessional effective April 7 and Karen Zost from her position as an elementary-school special education teacher at the end of the 2019-20 school year.

• Approved the list of teachers recommended for tenure including Cassie Ford, Caitlyn Krueger, Brenda Rasmussen, Cassie Zuhlsdorf, Logan Swann, Sarah Mertens, Brett Bergeson and Heather Vranicar.

• Approved the list of teachers recommended for continuation of contract including Melanie Kurtz, Jeremiah Oyetunji, Dillon Thooft, Courtney Bergeson, Andrea Iverson, Michael Knobloch, Krista Zeug, Alexandra Holman, Jenae Klefsaas, Kailee Heltemes, Ryan Dixon, Richard O’Connor and Jenna Stephenson.