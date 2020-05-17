Grace Lutheran School went on a field trip to visit various historical markers in Brown County.

Grace Lutheran School went on a field trip to visit various historical markers in Brown County (pictured here at Golden Gate) while maintaining proper social distancing by having each family drive their own car. Other sites visited were Milford Reservation Line, Milford Monument, Ravine Crossing, Essig, Chief Sleepy Eye, Leavenworth, Jackson Crossing, Attack on the Brown Family, and the B-47 Crash Site. Teacher Josh Ohlmann provided a walkie talkie for each car so the kids could talk to each other and he could explain what each marker was about. Mr. Ohlmann said it was a lot of a fun and a great way for the kids to connect with their friends after six weeks of distance learning!