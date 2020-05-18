Incumbent District 1B State Rep. Deb Kiel, R-Crookston, earned the GOP endorsement for House District 1B on at an endorsing convention held Tuesday, May 5. Kiel was unanimously endorsed by GOP delegates.

"I am grateful and appreciate the support from delegates during Tuesday’s endorsing convention," Kiel said. “During these challenging times, I am committed to upholding the state constitution as we help northwest Minnesota recover from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 outbreak.”

Kiel is currently serving her fifth term in the Minnesota House of Representatives and was first elected in 2010. She serves on the following committees and divisions:

• Health and Human Services Policy

• Agriculture and Food Finance and Policy Division

• Health and Human Services Finance Division

• Long-Term Care Division

• State Government Finance Division

• Ethics

In addition to serving as a state representative, Kiel is a farmer and homemaker. She and her husband, Lonn, live on a farm south of Crookston.