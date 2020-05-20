The Wilder Outdoor Theater has survived flood, heat waves, stardom and rainouts for 42 years. This year, it has a new challenge.

Like almost every live theater venue in Minnesota and most around the country it is taking an extended “intermission” due to health concerns for its audience, cast and crew.

Without the normal live performance, the Wilder Pageant is creating a new way to perform. The gate at the Wilder Pageant site is closed, but hearts are open to continue to share the theme of resilience and hope through family, friends and faith.

Those involved with the Loose Gravel Music Festival scheduled for Aug. 1 have not decided on how to proceed with this new event at the Wilder Outdoor Theater featuring six bluegrass bands, food and friendship.

A decision is expected by June 1 as they watch to see how the trail meanders in May. The Wilder Pageant committee will keep Laura Ingalls Wilder in the hearts of both the cast and the audience during this most unusual summer.

The plan is to create an online miniseries with both live and recorded performances, live interviews, history moments and contests for the audience.

The challenges may not be quite as much as traveling across the prairie in a covered wagon, but the public will have to tune in to see for themselves.

The first program will be broadcast on the normal pageant start date of July 10 beginning at 7 p.m. It is the intent to share the miniseries “Laura’s Prairie Summer” on YouTube and Face-book. Check walnutgrove.org for updates.

The annual production will lose about $100,000 this summer from not being able to present the Laura Ingalls Wilder story “Fragments of a Dream.” Donations are being sought although those who are involved understand that many businesses and individuals are struggling.

For those who have already purchased tickets, the box office is closed, but people will be contacted. The 2021 pageant dates are July 9-10, 16-17 and 23-24.

Director Erin Altmann (Richards) had already crafted her prologue for the 2020 Wilder Outdoor Theater season. In part it said, “I was thinking of all the people in the cast and crew that I consider my extended family. I don’t see them but these two months of a year, and yet I have grown to love them. When I hear about them losing a loved one, getting married or having a baby it causes a rush of emotions. For many involved in the pageant, it is much more than a production put on for three weekends in July. It is a place where they belong. It is family.”

The intent of what will be shared to the extended family audience this year will include a bit of history, a touch of fantasy and a message about the importance of family, friends and faith. The public is welcome to join…from a safe distance.

“If enough people think of a thing and work hard enough at it, I guess it’s pretty nearly bound to happen, wind and weather permitting.” - Laura Ingalls Wilder

- Photo courtesy of the Walnut Grove Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant Facebook Page