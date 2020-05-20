The Downtown Crookston Development Partnership has made summer plans to host weekly food trucks over lunch catering toward the community and downtown employees starting Thursday, May 21 with Drafts Sport Bar & Grill. The food trucks are tentatively-scheduled to be set up in the Opticare parking lot across from City Hall from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., but locations could change if an agreement with the city is constructed.

The schedule is as follows:

• May 21 - Drafts Sports Bar & Grill

• May 27 - Erickson’s Smokehouse

• June 2 - Spud Wagon

• June 9 - Irishman’s Shanty

• June 16 - Drafts

• June 24 - Little Bangkok

July’s and August’s schedules are still being finalized. Watch the DCDP’s Facebook page for time and location updates.